Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/11/2022 - 08:38
Business

Transelectrica greenlights 130MW wind farm in north-east Romania

11 February 2022
Romania's national electricity transport system operator Transelectrica issued a permit for a 129.5MW wind farm in Iasi County expected to cost some EUR 100 mln. It could start production in 2025, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The project, which is not new, seems to be up for sale.

The technical agreement for connecting the new capacity to the power grid was issued to Nord Wind Power - a company where Liberal MP George Scarlat (PNL) holds directly and indirectly stakes but controlled by a majority owner not known for past projects (Corina Lorent).

"This is an older project, for which the technical connection approval has been renewed," Scarlat explained.

Based on the size of the project, the total investment is estimated by Ziarul Financiar at around EUR 100 mln.

The project seems to be developed by Nord Wind Power for being sold to a foreign investor with a stronger financing capacity.

"We would have liked to develop it ourselves, but there are problems with funding and the lack of any support from the state to support local companies that want to invest in this strategic area. This weak support means that such projects can be carried out by large companies with easy access to financial instruments," Scarlat stated.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

