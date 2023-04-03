Transelectrica: no green energy project completed in 2022, despite impressive pipeline

Romania’s new green energy revolution remains on paper for now, as the wave of deals involving PV and wind projects reported recently failed to increase the existing generation capacity during 2022, according to Ziarul Financiar. Financing turned into a major obstacle after interest rates increased.

The volume of green energy projects in the pipeline is impressive, but very few of them will eventually be completed.

The developers have filed requests for aggregate production capacities of 38.5 GW – more than twice the existing capacity (18 GW) – in addition to projects summing up to 8 GW that have already obtained permits to connect to the national power grid.

However, the power grid can absorb only 9 GW of new green energy capacities, according to Gabriel Andronache, general manager of Transelectrica – the national power grid operator, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

(Photo source: Lovelyday12/Dreamstime.com)