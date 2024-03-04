Romania’s Țiriac Collection ranked world’s third-best auto museum to visit in 2024

New research by leasing experts at Auto Trader has revealed the world’s best auto museums for car enthusiasts to visit in 2024, and Romania’s Țiriac Collection is on the list. Ranked third, the Romanian collection is the only one in the world with the 6 Rolls Royce Phantom (produced until 1972), and it also exhibits cars previously owned by stars such as Sir Elton John and Bernie Ecclestone, according to the report.

Auto Trader experts analyzed Google review scores and annual global Google searches for over 180 auto museums around the globe for this research.

Țiriac Collection scored 4.9 and had 79,200 annual Google searches in countries around the world. By comparison, the Gilmore Car Museum in Michigan, the top-rated museum, had a Google review score of 4.9 out of five stars and 177,600 global searches.

Considered to be the largest automobile museum in North America, the Gilmore Car Museum boasts over 400 vintage and collector vehicles from every era.

Second on the list is the Nethercutt Collection in California, the US, which is also highly rated by visitors, scoring 4.9 and receiving just shy of 100,000 annual searches worldwide. According to Auto Trader, the museum has over 250 prestigious, antique, and exotic vehicles of global origin, with notable cars including ‘The Twenty Grand,’ one of the world’s most valuable cars, and the Bugatti Type 51 Dubos, considered to be one of the world’s most beautiful vehicles.

The top ten is completed by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum in Indiana (the US), Revs Institute in Florida (the US), the Museum of American Speed in Nebraska, Automuziejus Vilnius in Lithuania, the Henry Ford Museum in Michigan, Brooklands Museum in Weybridge (England), and Lane Motor Museum in Tennessee (the US).

Other European attractions included in the top 20 are Malta Classic Car Museum - on the 15th spot; the Great British Car Journey in Derbyshire, England - on the 17th; Rahmi M. Koç Museum in Istanbul - on the 18th; and then Latvia’s Riga Motor Museum - on the 19th.

Țiriac Collection is a private collection of rare cars owned by investor and former tennis player Ion Țiriac. The gallery in Otopeni exhibits over 150 vehicles out of a total of roughly 300 owned by Țiriac.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Tiriac Collection)