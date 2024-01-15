Cluj-Napoca ranked tenth on list of most livable cities in Europe

Cluj-Napoca, a major city in Romania's famous region of Transylvania, ranks tenth in the list of the best cities in Europe in terms of quality of life, according to a report by the European Union.

The report surveyed 71,153 residents from 83 cities in countries of the European Free Trade Association, the United Kingdom, the Western Balkans, and Turkey, and found that approximately 9 out of 10 people are satisfied with living in their respective cities.

However, there are also dissatisfied residents. People in Istanbul, Athens, and Palermo reported much lower levels of satisfaction compared to other survey participants. While overall satisfaction remains high, the results from the previous year show a slight decrease compared to the 2019 survey, the last time a similar report was published.

“The capital of Romania’s Transylvania region and the second-most populous city in the country is also a great place to live, apparently. In Cluj-Napoca, 94% of residents said they were satisfied with living in the city. Home to a booming tech sector, it also ranks second for job opportunities, with 73% of residents saying it is easy to find a good job in the city,” the report said, cited by Politico.

Zurich was the city with the best quality of life in Europe in 2023, with a satisfaction rate of 97%. Zurich residents are content with their financial situation, job opportunities, public transportation, healthcare services, air quality, and almost everything else. It is also the best European city for LGBTQ+ individuals and the elderly. However, only 11% of people agree that finding affordable housing is easy.

Brussels, the capital of the European Union, ranked 53rd. Nevertheless, it performs well regarding the quality of healthcare services, ranking in the top 10 with 87% of residents being satisfied. Additionally, 76% of residents appreciated the quality of local administrative procedures.

The top 10 most livable cities in Europe are, from 10th to 1st: Cluj-Napoca (Romania), Braga (Portugal), Rostock (Germany), Geneva (Switzerland), Stockholm (Sweden), Gdansk (Poland), Leipzig (Germany), Copenhagen (Denmark), Groningen (Netherlands), and Zurich (Switzerland).

(Photo source: Alexandru Ionaș Sălăgean | Dreamstime.com)