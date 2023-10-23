European Capital of Culture 2023: ICR Vienna hosts photography exhibition dedicated to Timișoara

In the year Timișoara holds the European Capital of Culture title, ICR Vienna hosts a photography exhibition dedicated to the Romanian city, which captures key moments from this period of great significance. The show 2023, TIMIȘOARA, featuring images by the photographer Adrian Pîclișan, opens on the evening of October 24.

The exhibition will await visitors until November 12, Monday to Friday, between 10:00 and 17:00.

“Our main goal is to bring the details of the Timișoara 2023 - European Capital of Culture program to the attention of the cultural community in Vienna and to connect Romanian artists with the cultural networks in Vienna, facilitating the exchange of ideas and experiences,” said Ovidiu Megan, executive director of the Timișoara-European Capital of Culture Association.

Sebastian Spanache will perform a solo piano concert at the exhibition’s opening on October 24.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers; by Adrian Pîclișan)