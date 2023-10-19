Timișoara’s plant nursery installation among nominees for 2024 EU Mies Award

Nursery. 1306 plants for Timișoara, an ephemeral structure that hosts a tree nursery and spaces for public discussions, is one of the nominees to the 2024 EU Mies Award, which acknowledges architectural production in Europe.

The structure was erected as part of the city’s European Capital of Culture program. Timișoara is one of the title holders this year.

It has been placed in the city’s Victory Square, “exactly where the Revolution sparked in 1989, […] a public space that was designed as a promenade but doesn’t really function as a proper square, with its ornamental non-accessible green area structuring the circulation and dividing the space,” according to a presentation of the project.

Once dismantled, the structure will provide new plants for the city as these will be planted following agreements with the citizens and the institutions.

The structure was designed by the studio Mayo (Barcelona).

(Photo: Cornel Putan/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com