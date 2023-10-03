Old cinema in Timișoara reopens after EUR 4.5 mln upgrade

Cinema Timiș, one of the largest old movie theatres in Timișoara, will reopen on October 13 after a complete rehabilitation, the City Hall announced. The project required a total investment of RON 22.3 million (some EUR 4.5 million) without VAT.

This is the second cinema rehabilitated by Timișoara City Hall after Cinema Victoria, which reopened last year, and will be managed by the same team from the Project Centre.

Located in downtown Timișoara, in Victoriei Square, Cinema Timiș was built in the 80s and operated until 2017 under the management of RADEF Romania Film, being the last of the city's traditional theatres to stop its activity. Its basement hosted Club 30, a well-known place for music lovers in Timișoara.

The rehabilitation project turned the old cinema into a modern multifunctional space for films, concerts and cultural events, the City Hall said.

The renovated building has a main hall for film screenings, concerts and other events, with a capacity of 529 seats; a smaller multifunctional hall in the basement, with an area of 160 sqm, which can accommodate up to 120 people; and three rooms of 50, 40 and 35 sqm respectively, equipped with interactive screens and modular furniture, which can host courses, workshops and other events with a limited number of participants.

Cinema Timiș also has an access hall and a generous foyer of more than 100 square meters, as well as a cafe area at the street front and another bar in the basement.

People using wheelchairs can also enter the new cinema, as the building has three elevator platforms for access to the different spaces of the cinema, specially reserved seats in the cinema hall, and adapted toilets.

On the weekend of October 13-15, viewers curious to rediscover Cinema Timiș are awaited with a special program that includes exclusive films, meetings with directors and actors, a concert, and a retro party.

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Municipiului Timisoara)