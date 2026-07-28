Events

Timișoara City Celebration expands accessibility with sign language concerts, inclusive spaces

28 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

This year's Timișoara City Celebration will expand accessibility measures for people with hearing impairments and neurodiverse visitors, with sign language interpretation at several headline concerts and dedicated viewing areas. The event will take place between July 31 and August 3.

The organizers said concerts by Beth Hart, The Script, Irina Rimes, and Alexandra Căpitănescu will be interpreted into Romanian Sign Language (LSR), continuing an initiative first introduced during Timișoara's 2023 European Capital of Culture program and maintained in subsequent editions of the festival.

Romanian Sign Language interpretation will be provided by Denis Blidariu, an interpreter who has worked at concerts, festivals, theaters, cinemas, and international conferences.

The main stage area will also include a dedicated viewing platform for neurodiverse visitors, designed to provide a more comfortable concert experience and improved visibility. A separate area will be available for people with hearing impairments.

The accessibility measures are part of a broader effort by the Timișoara Project Center, one of the event's organizers, to make public cultural events more inclusive.

The 2026 edition of Timișoara City Celebration will be held under the theme "One city. A thousand ways to experience it. Diversity.”

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Events

Timișoara City Celebration expands accessibility with sign language concerts, inclusive spaces

28 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

This year's Timișoara City Celebration will expand accessibility measures for people with hearing impairments and neurodiverse visitors, with sign language interpretation at several headline concerts and dedicated viewing areas. The event will take place between July 31 and August 3.

The organizers said concerts by Beth Hart, The Script, Irina Rimes, and Alexandra Căpitănescu will be interpreted into Romanian Sign Language (LSR), continuing an initiative first introduced during Timișoara's 2023 European Capital of Culture program and maintained in subsequent editions of the festival.

Romanian Sign Language interpretation will be provided by Denis Blidariu, an interpreter who has worked at concerts, festivals, theaters, cinemas, and international conferences.

The main stage area will also include a dedicated viewing platform for neurodiverse visitors, designed to provide a more comfortable concert experience and improved visibility. A separate area will be available for people with hearing impairments.

The accessibility measures are part of a broader effort by the Timișoara Project Center, one of the event's organizers, to make public cultural events more inclusive.

The 2026 edition of Timișoara City Celebration will be held under the theme "One city. A thousand ways to experience it. Diversity.”

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 July 2026
HR
IT tops sectors in Romania with highest salaries despite layoffs
28 July 2026
Politics
Colombia to close embassy in Romania shortly after reopening it
28 July 2026
Events
George Enescu Philharmonic’s 2026-2027 season brings Martha Argerich, Mikhail Pletnev, Vasily Petrenko, Patricia Kopatchinskaja, Christian Tetzlaff to Bucharest
28 July 2026
Romanians abroad
Seven in ten Romanians abroad do not plan to return home soon, study finds
28 July 2026
Society
Romania extends mission of firefighters in France by two weeks
28 July 2026
Politics
Romania expels Russian diplomat and recalls ambassador after repeated drone incidents
28 July 2026
Energy
Pressure on Romania’s crude supplies eases after Kazakhstan resumes exports through Russian port Novorossiysk
28 July 2026
Healthcare
Update: Healthcare workers begin nationwide strike over pay reform in Romania