Timișoara City Celebration expands accessibility with sign language concerts, inclusive spaces

This year's Timișoara City Celebration will expand accessibility measures for people with hearing impairments and neurodiverse visitors, with sign language interpretation at several headline concerts and dedicated viewing areas. The event will take place between July 31 and August 3.

The organizers said concerts by Beth Hart, The Script, Irina Rimes, and Alexandra Căpitănescu will be interpreted into Romanian Sign Language (LSR), continuing an initiative first introduced during Timișoara's 2023 European Capital of Culture program and maintained in subsequent editions of the festival.

Romanian Sign Language interpretation will be provided by Denis Blidariu, an interpreter who has worked at concerts, festivals, theaters, cinemas, and international conferences.

The main stage area will also include a dedicated viewing platform for neurodiverse visitors, designed to provide a more comfortable concert experience and improved visibility. A separate area will be available for people with hearing impairments.

The accessibility measures are part of a broader effort by the Timișoara Project Center, one of the event's organizers, to make public cultural events more inclusive.

The 2026 edition of Timișoara City Celebration will be held under the theme "One city. A thousand ways to experience it. Diversity.”

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)