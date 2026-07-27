Western Romania: Music, culture and sports at Timișoara City Celebration this weekend

Timișoara is gearing up for four days of concerts, cultural experiences, sports, heritage and community activities as it holds its City Celebration from July 31 to August 3.

The celebration will bring 203 free events held in the Civic Park, I.C. Brătianu Park and Boulevard, the Uszoda area, Nicolae Titulescu Riverside Promenade, Victory Square and more than 30 other venues throughout the city, the organizers said.

Held under the theme "One city. A thousand ways to experience it," this year's edition “celebrates the communities, cultures, generations and forms of expression that shape contemporary Timișoara.” The music program will bring American singer-songwriter Beth Hart, Irish band The Script, and Serbian singer Marija Šerifović, a 2007 Eurovision winner, to the city.

Alongside the international headliners, the program will feature established local artists and emerging performers from Romania and the Republic of Moldova, including Irina Rimes, Satoshi, Dora Gaitanovici, Alexandra Căpitănescu, JazzyBIT & K-lu by Monica Anghel, Nico, Daniel Iordăchioaie, the folk ensemble Ansamblul Timișul, and Andreea Voica, Alexandru Brădățan, Aurora, and Săndel Mihai.

Timișoara City Celebration will also bring together artists, festivals, and organizations active in the city throughout the year. In the Civic Park and I.C. Brătianu Park, Psihodrom, Muzicon Hub, Time to Rock by FITT, CODRU, Guilty Corner, AnonimTM, Embargo Hub and JAZZx will host concerts, showcases and community-focused events.

From July 31 to August 2, the Uszoda area and the Nicolae Titulescu Riverside Promenade will become a hub for outdoor sports and recreation, featuring competitions, demonstrations and activities for all ages. The program includes 3x3 basketball, rugby and handball tournaments, skateboarding, BMX and scooter competitions, and other activities.

On the evenings of August 1 and August 2, the city’s Victory Square will host Meraviglia | Dancing Fountains, Flames and Aerial Acrobatics, a production combining water, fire, light, music, video projections and aerial performance.

(Illustration: Centrul de Proiecte al Municipiului Timișoara)

simona@romania-insider.com