Bucharest hosts Transilvania IFF retrospective next month

Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), held every year in Cluj-Napoca, will screen a selection of films from this year’s program in Bucharest.

The public in Bucharest can see Carlos Saiz’s Lionel, the winner of the Transilvania Trophy, alongside György Pálfi's unconventional feature Hen, one of the audience favorites at the Cluj festival.

The selection also includes a screening of Richard Kelly’s cult classic Donnie Darko, previously presented in the section dedicated to black comedies The Pitch Black Anthology, as well as Swann in Love (Un amour de Swann), Volker Schlöndorff's adaptation of Marcel Proust's novel, starring the legendary Ornella Muti, who was a special guest at TIFF this year.

The program also includes Bulk, a low-budget sci-fi film directed by one of Britain's most acclaimed contemporary filmmakers, Ben Wheatley; Alauda Ruiz de Azúa’s Sundays, where a young woman longs to become a nun, much to her family's dismay; Gabriele Muccino’s Things We Don't Say, a story about relationships at breaking point; Akinola Davies Jr’s My Father's Shadow, a debut set against the backdrop of Nigeria's 1993 electoral crisis; Rémi Bezançon’s Hitchcockian thriller Bazaar, Murder in the Building; and The Stranger (L'Étranger), François Ozon's adaptation of Albert Camus's classic novel.

The retrospective takes place between July 9 and July 12, at Elvire Popesco Cinema.

Carlos Saiz’s Lionel wins top prize of Transilvania International Film Festival

(Photo: still from The Stranger, courtesy of TIFF)

simona@romania-insider.com