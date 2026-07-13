TIFF returns to Chișinău with Romanian and international film selection

The Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) will return to Chișinău between July 24 and 26 for its sixth edition in the Moldovan capital, featuring a selection of Romanian and international arthouse films, alongside meetings with filmmakers and industry professionals. Screenings and events will take place at Cinema Odeon, Cineplex Loteanu, and ArtCor, with free admission available upon prior registration.

The festival's 2026 program includes recent productions that explore themes such as identity, memory, family, and social realities, according to the organizers.

Among the featured titles are The Yellow Tie (Cravata galbenă), directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi, Romania's highest-grossing film of 2025 and winner of several 2026 Gopo Awards, including the Audience Award; Diary of a Chambermaid (Jurnalul unei cameriste), the latest film by Radu Jude, which premiered in the Directors' Fortnight section at the Cannes Film Festival; The Last Viking by Anders Thomas Jensen, starring Mads Mikkelsen; Tudor Giurgiu's Three Days in September (Trei zile in septembrie); François Ozon's The Stranger (L'Étranger); Radu Potcoavă's Kizim; László Nemes' Orphan; and Dragoș Turea's hybrid documentary Lenin's Pawn (Pionul lui Lenin), a black comedy set in the Republic of Moldova.

In addition to screenings, the festival will host discussions with filmmakers and industry guests, including Mihai Chirilov, Oana Bujgoi Giurgiu, Radu Potcoavă, Dragoș Turea, Nadejda Voloc, Ion Sapdaru, Virgil Aioanei, Marina Palii, Anna Kirst, and Elena Martin, among others.

Further details can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)