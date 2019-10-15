Newsroom
Events
Tickets for the first Celine Dion concert in Romania will go on sale this week
15 October 2019
Famous Canadian singer Celine Dion will perform for the first time in Romania on July 29, 2020, and the tickets will go on sale this week. The show will take place at the National Arena in Bucharest.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, October 17, 10 AM (Romania time), local Stirileprotv.ro reported. They will cost between RON 225 and RON 850 (taxes and fees included), depending on the distance from the stage. Fans can purchase them online at celine.emagic.ro, iabilet.ro and eventim.ro.

The concert in Bucharest is part of Celine Dion’s Courage World Tour promoting her first English-language album in the last 6 years, which will reach nearly 100 cities worldwide. The new album is scheduled for release on November 15, 2019.

Since her 1981 album debut, Celine Dion has released albums mainly in French and English. A five-time Grammy Award winner, her previous world tour - Taking Chances - took place in 2007 and was one of the most profitable of the year.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Celine Dion)

