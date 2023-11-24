Thomas Lauderdale, the founder of the Pink Martini band, is set to return with the band to Bucharest on April 23, 2024, at Sala Palatului.

Inspired by the music of all peoples and aiming to include all genres - from pop to jazz and classical music, Thomas Lauderdale founded Pink Martini in 1994. He aimed to provide more beautiful and more suitable musical backgrounds through their variety of international events aimed at fundraising for causes such as civil rights, affordable housing, the environment, libraries, education, or parks.

The group toured the globe with a dozen musicians, singing their music in over 20 languages and performing in legendary venues such as Carnegie Hall, Royal Albert Hall, the Sydney Opera House, and the Hollywood Bowl.

The band adds authenticity and diversity to each performance. China Forbes and Storm Large, with their remarkable voices, complement the musical compositions, bringing captivating energy to the stage. Collaborations with guest artists attest to the band's openness to the continuous exploration of their sound. Each project is a unique musical journey, opening doors to unexpected cultures and styles.

Another noteworthy aspect is their versatile linguistic approach. From romantic ballads to energetic rhythms, Pink Martini tackles lyrics in various languages, enriching the listener's emotional spectrum.

Pink Martini and China Forbes will hold a new concert in Romania on April 23, 2024, at Sala Palatului.

For the Sala Palatului concert, tickets will go on presale starting Friday, November 24, until Sunday, November 26, and prices, depending on the category, range from RON 134 to 336. VIP tickets will cost RON 483 and will not be discounted.

From November 27, ticket prices will vary between RON 168 in Category V and RON 420 in Category I. VIP tickets will remain at the same price.

Tickets can be purchased exclusively from More.com and Eventim.ro or from the Eventim partner store network - Humanitas, Cărturești, Carrefour, and OMV gas stations.

