Legendary Iron Maiden lead singer Bruce Dickinson to perform in Romania in 2024

Bruce Dickinson, known worldwide as one of the most important and distinctive heavy metal vocalists of all time and as the lead singer of the legendary band Iron Maiden, will perform in Romania on June 3, 2024.

The concert will take place at Arenele Romane in Bucharest and is part of the promotional tour for the album "The Mandrake Project," the artist's first solo material in nearly 20 years, scheduled for release early next year, as announced by the organizer Emagic, according to News.ro.

Bruce Dickinson will release the new solo album in the early months of 2024 under the BMG Records label. Titled "The Mandrake Project," the material reunites Bruce Dickinson and producer Roy Z. It will be Dickinson's seventh solo album and the first released in nearly 20 years since "Tyranny Of Souls" in 2005.

Bruce Dickinson is best known to the public as the lead singer of the British band Iron Maiden, with whom he began performing in 1981 and which has sold over 100 million albums worldwide. He has also gained inetrnational recognition as an author, pilot, presenter, beer producer, businessman, athlete, screenwriter, and solo artist.

His first solo album, "Tattooed Millionaire," was released in May 1990, and the next album, "Balls To Picasso," came out four years later. On this second album, Dickinson began collaborating with guitarist Roy Z, and except for one project, they collaborated on all the solo albums that followed.

"This album has been a very personal journey for me, and I am extremely proud of it. Together with Roy Z, we have been planning, composing, and recording this album for years, and I am very excited that people will finally be able to listen to it. I am even more excited at the prospect of going on a world tour with this extraordinary lineup we have created to bring the album to life. Our plan is to perform as many concerts in as many places as possible for as many people as possible!"

The tour will kick off in April of the following year, with the first confirmed dates in Mexico and Brazil, followed by dates in America and Europe. On June 3, it will arrive in Romania at Arenele Romane in Bucharest.

Tickets for Bruce Dickinson's concert at Arenele Romane can be purchased through Entertix, iaBilet, tickets.emagic.ro, and bilete.emagic.ro networks starting on November 10 at 12:00 PM, as well as in the presale, starting on November 8 at noon.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Emagic on Facebook)