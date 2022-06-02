Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 08:13
Business

RO FinMin pays households 7.8% yield on three-year Tezaur bonds

02 June 2022
Romania’s Government attached a 7.2% coupon to the one-year bonds prepared for individual investors under the new edition of the Tezaur issue of government bonds, denominated in both local currency and euros.

This is 1.7pp more than the 5.5% coupon attached in May for the same tenant and 3pp more compared to the 4.4% coupon attached in April.

When it comes to the three-year bonds, the coupon increased to 7.8% from 6.15% in May and 5.8% in April.

The subscription period starts on June 2 and ends on June 27.

The interest is annual, payable within the terms provided in the prospectus.

Also, Government securities issued under the Treasury Program are transferable and can be redeemed in advance (at a discount).

An investor may make one or more subscriptions in an issue. Investors have the possibility to cancel subscriptions already made only during the subscription period by submitting an application.

(Photo: Iryna Drozd/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

1

