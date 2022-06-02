RO FinMin pays households 7.8% yield on three-year Tezaur bonds

Romania’s Government attached a 7.2% coupon to the one-year bonds prepared for individual investors under the new edition of the Tezaur issue of government bonds, denominated in both local currency and euros.

This is 1.7pp more than the 5.5% coupon attached in May for the same tenant and 3pp more compared to the 4.4% coupon attached in April.

When it comes to the three-year bonds, the coupon increased to 7.8% from 6.15% in May and 5.8% in April.

The subscription period starts on June 2 and ends on June 27.

The interest is annual, payable within the terms provided in the prospectus.

Also, Government securities issued under the Treasury Program are transferable and can be redeemed in advance (at a discount).

An investor may make one or more subscriptions in an issue. Investors have the possibility to cancel subscriptions already made only during the subscription period by submitting an application.

(Photo: Iryna Drozd/ Dreamstime)

