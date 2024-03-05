Kingspan’s Romanian subsidiary slightly defers new EUR 20 mln factory for early 2025

Initially scheduled for completion in the second half of 2024, the new sandwich panels factory developed by TeraSteel, the Romanian division of the Irish group Kingspan, will eventually be ready in the first quarter of 2025, according to the latest data reported by Ziarul Financiar.

The greenfield investment will strengthen the company’s position in the southern area of ​​Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova, and Ukraine and help it to streamline logistics costs, TeraSteel CEO Cosmin Pătroiu said recently. But the clarity on markets remains blurred by the war in Ukraine and the industrial slowdown in Europe.

The industrial/logistics real estate market, the main target customer for TeraSteel, is negatively impacted by economic and political uncertainty in Romania as well as in its trade partners, the company’s CEO explained.

“[Smoothing] discontinuities in supply chains and mitigating price fluctuations in the final price of products is a priority for us,” he assured.

The EUR 20 million plant at Lehliu Gara (Calarasi county) will be TeraSteel’s fourth production unit, after the two located in the northern part of the country at Bistrita Nasaud and a third in Serbia. With a production of 1.8 million square meters of sandwich panels, the plant will use various types of insulations in addition to polyurethane – including thicker mineral wool panels used in larger projects with tighter requirements.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/TeraSteel)