Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

BVB-blue chip TeraPlast expects several other takeovers this year

09 February 2022
TeraPlast Construction Group (BVB: TRP) is betting on exports and mergers and acquisitions in 2022 to increase by 28% its revenues.

Against the backdrop of a construction market hit by rising commodity prices, TeraPlast says it will keep investing.

"The priority of the TeraPlast Group is growing. We have access to a green loan to finance the biodegradable film business. We are in talks with companies both in Romania and outside Romania for acquisitions. We had expected to sign even at the end of last year, but it has not materialized yet. I don't see why we couldn't announce two or three mergers and acquisitions this year as well," TeraPlast Group CEO Alexandru Stanean said in a press conference, Ziarul Financiar reported.

TeraPlast Group continued its solid performance in 2021, with the turnover rising by 55%, to RON 615 mln - a record result in the current structure of the Group. The net profit (which does not include the impact of 2021 exits: RON 190 mln / EUR 38 mln) rose by 50% to RON 44.6 mln.

(Photo source: the company)

