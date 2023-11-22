Brasov

Summer fun: City Hall launches tender for alpine coaster in Romania’s Poiana Brașov ski resort

22 November 2023

The City Hall of Brașov, in central Romania, launched the tender for the design and construction of an alpine coaster in Poiana Brașov, one of the most popular ski resorts in the country. The investment is estimated at over RON 17 million to be covered by the local budget.

Set to be built on the left side of the Bradul slope, the coaster track will be 990 metres long, with several turning areas with heights between 7 and 13 metres.

“Today, we took an important step towards meeting our strategy to transform Poiana Brașov into a resort for all 4 seasons with the launch of the tender for building the alpine coaster. It is a project that Poiana needs to be an attractive option outside the ski season, especially as it targets the family recreation area. This investment will complement the mountain bike and hiking trails,” said Allen Coliban, the mayor of Brașov.

“Even if there are other similar leisure facilities in the country, we thought of a project with a complex route, with several turning spirals, elevated areas, in the natural setting offered by Poiana Brașov,” he added.

The design and execution works are to take 14 months. 

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Elenaphotos/Dreamstime.com)

