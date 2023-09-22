Sports

Longest artificial ski slope in Romania to open in Gorj County

22 September 2023

Romania’s longest artificial ski slope is set to open at the end of October within the Aprilia Park complex, in Gorj County. 

The slope will open after “one ton of effort and hope later, tens of thousands of cubic meters of excavated soil, thousands of working hours, hundreds of technicians, collaborators, and people involved in the project, dozens of machines, and only one year," according to the administrators cited by G4media.ro.  

Organizers say the slope, which will be 7,000 meters in length, will meet the demands of all winter sports and adrenaline enthusiasts. It will also feature 3 tubby slide lanes. 

The Aprilia Park complex was opened in 2011 and offers accommodation in cottages with 2 and 4 beds, a camping area, and a caravan park. It features 3 restaurants with terraces, a modern aqua park (4,000 square meters of beach with a capacity of 1,500 people, 3 hot water pools with a surface of 1,100 square meters, a 25-seat jacuzzi, water slides, cervical waterfalls, a mushroom fountain, and numerous attractions), and a pool bar. It also has numerous areas for sports such as basketball, beach volleyball, and table tennis. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aprilia Park on Facebook)

