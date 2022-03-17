Cluj-Napoca launches tender for EUR 1.3 bln subway line project

The municipality of Cluj-Napoca has put out to tender the contract for the design and execution of the local subway line, the first and only subway project in Romania outside the capital city Bucharest, Economedia.ro reported.

The contract has an estimated value of RON 6.66 bln (EUR 1.3 bln) and must be completed within eight years.

The project envisages the design and construction of a light metro line with a length of 21.03 km, with 19 underground stations and an above-ground depot, with a nominal and maximum transport capacity of 15,200 respectively 21,600 passengers per hour and direction (40 trains per hour and direction). The 16 frames are also included in the project.

The rolling stock fleet will consist of trains with three wagons, 51 m long, 2.65 m wide, with a nominal and maximum capacity 380 respectively 540 seats.

For the first nine stations in the project (structural works) financing worth EUR 300 mln is provided under the Relaunch and Resilience Program (PNRR).

(Photo: Sandra Dragojlovic / Dreamstime)

