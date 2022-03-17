Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

Cluj-Napoca launches tender for EUR 1.3 bln subway line project

17 March 2022
The municipality of Cluj-Napoca has put out to tender the contract for the design and execution of the local subway line, the first and only subway project in Romania outside the capital city Bucharest, Economedia.ro reported.

The contract has an estimated value of RON 6.66 bln (EUR 1.3 bln) and must be completed within eight years.

The project envisages the design and construction of a light metro line with a length of 21.03 km, with 19 underground stations and an above-ground depot, with a nominal and maximum transport capacity of 15,200 respectively 21,600 passengers per hour and direction (40 trains per hour and direction). The 16 frames are also included in the project.

The rolling stock fleet will consist of trains with three wagons, 51 m long, 2.65 m wide, with a nominal and maximum capacity 380 respectively 540 seats.

For the first nine stations in the project (structural works) financing worth EUR 300 mln is provided under the Relaunch and Resilience Program (PNRR). 

(Photo: Sandra Dragojlovic / Dreamstime)

