Romanian Govt. launches EUR 270 mln auction for subway line to Bucharest airport

Romania's Ministry of Transport launched the auction for the continuation of the subway line from Baneasa to Bucharest Airport Otopeni, despite the negative opinions expressed by experts of the European Investment Bank.

The estimated cost of the project, including the design and the infrastructure works (not including the trains), is estimated at EUR 1.32 bln (EUR 270 mln), Hotnews.ro reported. The segment is not financed from the European Union's budget.

The EIB's report showed that the profitability of the project is far from an acceptable threshold, and the project as it currently stands has several other major disadvantages: it is costly, it competes with the current railway connection Gara de Nord-Airport and does not reach the planned new terminal at the Airport.

"The tender for the design and execution of the structure works for Lot 1.2 (Tokyo station - Otopeni Airport) was launched, which has a length of 7.6 km and includes 6 stations," announced the Secretary of State for Transport, Irinel Scrioșteanu.

