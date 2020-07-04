Ten newborns test positive for Covid-19 at maternity hospital in western Romania

Ten newborns tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus at the Odobescu Maternity Hospital of the Municipal Hospital of Timişoara, a city in western Romania. Their mothers tested negative for the virus, the Strategic Communication Group at the Internal Affairs Ministry (MAI) announced.

A total of 49 mothers and their children were taken samples on April 1, and the laboratory carried out the tests on April 5 and 6.

Nine mothers and their newborns were already discharged, between April 2 and April 4, and only one mother is still admitted.

Health minister Nelu Tătaru asked the Timişoara Public Health Department (DSP) to start an epidemiological investigation, to isolate the discharged persons at home, and retest everybody.

At the same maternity hospital, 25 people, both health workers and patients, previously tested positive for the Covid-19 infection, News.ro reported.

(Photo: Konstantin Shishkin/ Dreamstime)

