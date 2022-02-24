Telus International plans to hire 1,500 in Romania this year

Telus International, a digital customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, plans to recruit 1,500 team members in 2022 to support the growth of its operations in Romania.

The recruitment process started in January, targeting people fluent in various languages: primarily French, but also German, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Portuguese, English, Polish, Hebrew and Dutch. Telus plans to add approximately 800 French speakers to the team, the company said.

The new team members will handle customer interactions and technical support via phone, email, chat, and social media for several global brands from high-growth industries such as fast-growing tech, games, travel and hospitality and telecommunications. The company offers flexible working hours in rotation shifts, full-time or part-time.

Telus International has been operating in Romania for 15 years. It currently has delivery sites in Bucharest, Craiova and Brașov, with work-from-home options throughout Romania.

“Our company has continued to grow despite the challenging context caused by the pandemic. The prompt implementation of a work-from-anywhere model has proved to be a great opportunity, enabling us to hire more than 1,000 team members in 2021 across Romania and integrate them remotely into our amazing culture. With our enhanced recruitment capabilities and growth plans for 2022, we are excited that this year we will continue to offer attractive career opportunities in the market,” Dave Lowther (pictured left), Vice-President of Operations, Telus International Romania, said.

“I consider Romania to be one of the best outsourcing destinations in Europe. As the world rides the accelerated waves of technology and digital transformation, Romania has emerged as a modern country, with flexible, educated, multilingual and talented young professionals. Romanians also have business ethics, and they have proved themselves efficient in this new work-from-anywhere era, so they continue to be a highly appreciated workforce at an international level. What I have always been calling ‘the outsourcing valley of Europe’ is shining more than ever,” Grégoire Vigroux, Telus International Romania Administrator and Board Member, added.

With over 62,000 employees worldwide, Telus International has operations in 28 countries and supports over 50 languages, partnering with more than 600 clients.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

simona@romania-insider.com