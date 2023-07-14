Justice

Tate brothers sue Florida woman who accused them of kidnapping her in Romania

14 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are suing the Florida woman who they say falsely accused them of kidnapping her in Romania, leading to their arrest on charges of human trafficking, according to News.ro quoting the Associated Press.

The brothers are seeking at least USD 5 million in the lawsuit filed in Palm Beach County against the woman, her parents, her boyfriend, and another British woman who also resided at their property in Bucharest. They claim that the five individuals conspired to falsely accuse them of human trafficking and rape, resulting in their loss of freedom and millions of dollars in potential earnings from their profitable social media, podcasting, and other businesses.

The woman and her parents are residents of Palm Beach County, which is why the complaint was filed there this week.

The Tate brothers were arrested in Romania in December and charged last month. They are currently under house arrest. Prosecutors allege that they forced seven victims into pornography and subjected them to physical violence.

The brothers' lawyers, Thomas Maniotis and Joseph McBride, have also filed a complaint on their behalf in the United States, stating that Andrew and Tristan Tate are, in fact, the victims of the woman from Florida. They describe her as a "professional scammer" who pursued a sexual relationship with Tristan Tate in order to move to Romania, and then attempted to deceive the two brothers. When this failed, she conspired with others to make false statements to the Romanian authorities and the US Embassy, leading to their arrest.

"At no time did the Tate brothers engage in human trafficking," the complaint filed in the Palm Beach court reportedly states. The lawyers argue that the woman "is a liar, manipulator, and professional schemer who exploits vulnerable men, often wealthy and well-intentioned, for sexual, financial, and emotional gain."

Romanian investigators stated in their indictment that the Tate brothers and two Romanian women formed a criminal group in 2021 to engage in human trafficking in Romania, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Andrew Tate has been banned from TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook for alleged hate speech and misogynistic comments, including statements blaming women for being sexually assaulted. However, he remains quite popular on Twitter, with over 7 million followers, many of whom are young people and students.

Several women in the United Kingdom have also filed civil lawsuits against Andrew Tate, claiming to be victims of sexual violence.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Read next
Normal
Justice

Tate brothers sue Florida woman who accused them of kidnapping her in Romania

14 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are suing the Florida woman who they say falsely accused them of kidnapping her in Romania, leading to their arrest on charges of human trafficking, according to News.ro quoting the Associated Press.

The brothers are seeking at least USD 5 million in the lawsuit filed in Palm Beach County against the woman, her parents, her boyfriend, and another British woman who also resided at their property in Bucharest. They claim that the five individuals conspired to falsely accuse them of human trafficking and rape, resulting in their loss of freedom and millions of dollars in potential earnings from their profitable social media, podcasting, and other businesses.

The woman and her parents are residents of Palm Beach County, which is why the complaint was filed there this week.

The Tate brothers were arrested in Romania in December and charged last month. They are currently under house arrest. Prosecutors allege that they forced seven victims into pornography and subjected them to physical violence.

The brothers' lawyers, Thomas Maniotis and Joseph McBride, have also filed a complaint on their behalf in the United States, stating that Andrew and Tristan Tate are, in fact, the victims of the woman from Florida. They describe her as a "professional scammer" who pursued a sexual relationship with Tristan Tate in order to move to Romania, and then attempted to deceive the two brothers. When this failed, she conspired with others to make false statements to the Romanian authorities and the US Embassy, leading to their arrest.

"At no time did the Tate brothers engage in human trafficking," the complaint filed in the Palm Beach court reportedly states. The lawyers argue that the woman "is a liar, manipulator, and professional schemer who exploits vulnerable men, often wealthy and well-intentioned, for sexual, financial, and emotional gain."

Romanian investigators stated in their indictment that the Tate brothers and two Romanian women formed a criminal group in 2021 to engage in human trafficking in Romania, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Andrew Tate has been banned from TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook for alleged hate speech and misogynistic comments, including statements blaming women for being sexually assaulted. However, he remains quite popular on Twitter, with over 7 million followers, many of whom are young people and students.

Several women in the United Kingdom have also filed civil lawsuits against Andrew Tate, claiming to be victims of sexual violence.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea
15 June 2023
Transport
First new airport in Romania in 50 years launches operations in Brașov