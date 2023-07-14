Tate brothers sue Florida woman who accused them of kidnapping her in Romania

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are suing the Florida woman who they say falsely accused them of kidnapping her in Romania, leading to their arrest on charges of human trafficking, according to News.ro quoting the Associated Press.

The brothers are seeking at least USD 5 million in the lawsuit filed in Palm Beach County against the woman, her parents, her boyfriend, and another British woman who also resided at their property in Bucharest. They claim that the five individuals conspired to falsely accuse them of human trafficking and rape, resulting in their loss of freedom and millions of dollars in potential earnings from their profitable social media, podcasting, and other businesses.

The woman and her parents are residents of Palm Beach County, which is why the complaint was filed there this week.

The Tate brothers were arrested in Romania in December and charged last month. They are currently under house arrest. Prosecutors allege that they forced seven victims into pornography and subjected them to physical violence.

The brothers' lawyers, Thomas Maniotis and Joseph McBride, have also filed a complaint on their behalf in the United States, stating that Andrew and Tristan Tate are, in fact, the victims of the woman from Florida. They describe her as a "professional scammer" who pursued a sexual relationship with Tristan Tate in order to move to Romania, and then attempted to deceive the two brothers. When this failed, she conspired with others to make false statements to the Romanian authorities and the US Embassy, leading to their arrest.

"At no time did the Tate brothers engage in human trafficking," the complaint filed in the Palm Beach court reportedly states. The lawyers argue that the woman "is a liar, manipulator, and professional schemer who exploits vulnerable men, often wealthy and well-intentioned, for sexual, financial, and emotional gain."

Romanian investigators stated in their indictment that the Tate brothers and two Romanian women formed a criminal group in 2021 to engage in human trafficking in Romania, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Andrew Tate has been banned from TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook for alleged hate speech and misogynistic comments, including statements blaming women for being sexually assaulted. However, he remains quite popular on Twitter, with over 7 million followers, many of whom are young people and students.

Several women in the United Kingdom have also filed civil lawsuits against Andrew Tate, claiming to be victims of sexual violence.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Sabin Cirstoveanu)