Romanian airline Tarom marks June 1 with free tickets for children

Romania's flag carrier Tarom said parents can get free flight tickets for their kids on the International Children's Day on June 1. On the same day, the company will hold a special Open Doors event, offering children the chance to visit one of its aircraft, including the cockpit.

The Open Doors Day will be held on the premises of the Tarom Hangar and the platform in front of it, awaiting both adults and children from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Admission will be free.

During the event, the kids will be able to visit an aircraft and take pictures inside it, including the cockpit. Plus, they can meet pilots, flight attendants, and aviation engineers.

In addition, Tarom said that, on June 1, parents can get free tickets for kids up to the age of 11, for any travel period. The offer only applies to children traveling with an adult.

At the same time, on International Children's Day, the Romanian airline will open a special check-in counter where the little ones can interact with an agent directly.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Colicaranica/Dreamstime.com)