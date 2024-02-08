Transport

Romania's Tarom starts selling flights to US cities

08 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The national airline company Tarom announced that it offers daily round-trip flights between Bucharest's Henri Coandă Airport (OTP) and the United States of America, namely New York (JFK) and Miami, with optimal stops in Madrid or Rome, starting from February 1.

The flights are operated in partnership with companies from the Sky Team alliance: Air Europa and ITA Airways.

Partnerships of this type are more convenient, as flight schedules are aligned to make layovers as short as possible. However, the most convenient for a passenger is still a direct flight, which Tarom does not yet offer, not having aircraft in its fleet that can cover such large distances in one piece.

Round-trip airfares start at EUR 608 for New York and EUR 785 for Miami and include hand luggage, checked baggage (1 bag of 23 kg), and related taxes.

The company also said that it plans, in a short time, to complete flight routes to other destinations in the US and increase flight frequencies and fare offers.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Johnypan/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Romania's Tarom starts selling flights to US cities

08 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The national airline company Tarom announced that it offers daily round-trip flights between Bucharest's Henri Coandă Airport (OTP) and the United States of America, namely New York (JFK) and Miami, with optimal stops in Madrid or Rome, starting from February 1.

The flights are operated in partnership with companies from the Sky Team alliance: Air Europa and ITA Airways.

Partnerships of this type are more convenient, as flight schedules are aligned to make layovers as short as possible. However, the most convenient for a passenger is still a direct flight, which Tarom does not yet offer, not having aircraft in its fleet that can cover such large distances in one piece.

Round-trip airfares start at EUR 608 for New York and EUR 785 for Miami and include hand luggage, checked baggage (1 bag of 23 kg), and related taxes.

The company also said that it plans, in a short time, to complete flight routes to other destinations in the US and increase flight frequencies and fare offers.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Johnypan/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 February 2024
Politics
Romanian president champions European unity, opposes veto system in European Parliament speech
30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024