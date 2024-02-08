Romania's Tarom starts selling flights to US cities

The national airline company Tarom announced that it offers daily round-trip flights between Bucharest's Henri Coandă Airport (OTP) and the United States of America, namely New York (JFK) and Miami, with optimal stops in Madrid or Rome, starting from February 1.

The flights are operated in partnership with companies from the Sky Team alliance: Air Europa and ITA Airways.

Partnerships of this type are more convenient, as flight schedules are aligned to make layovers as short as possible. However, the most convenient for a passenger is still a direct flight, which Tarom does not yet offer, not having aircraft in its fleet that can cover such large distances in one piece.

Round-trip airfares start at EUR 608 for New York and EUR 785 for Miami and include hand luggage, checked baggage (1 bag of 23 kg), and related taxes.

The company also said that it plans, in a short time, to complete flight routes to other destinations in the US and increase flight frequencies and fare offers.

(Photo source: Johnypan/Dreamstime.com)