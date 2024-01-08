HiSky to offer flights to New York from Cluj-Napoca, Chișinău with layover in Bucharest

Moldova-based airline HiSky, active in Romania, is set to offer passengers from Cluj-Napoca and Chișinău flights to New York, with a layover in Bucharest.

The flight schedule connecting the two cities to Bucharest has been adjusted so that the layover duration is only one hour and 10 minutes, the estimated time to reach the boarding gate for the flight from Bucharest to New York.

Passengers from Cluj and Chișinău will, therefore, be able to board their departure airport at 6:30 AM and land in New York at the local time of 11:35 AM, with a total travel time, including the layover, of only 12 hours. Flights will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, according to Forbes Romania.

Only one reservation in the airline's system will be necessary to purchase a journey from Cluj or Chișinău to New York, with a layover in Bucharest. HiSky is responsible for ensuring the connection to the final destination and the transfer of checked baggage.

For a flight from Cluj-Napoca to New York, prices start at EUR 379 per flight segment, while for the same destination, passengers departing from Chișinău will pay a fare starting at EUR 375.

HiSky recently obtained authorization from the U.S. Department of Transportation to operate regular flights to New York destination, making it the only Romanian airline to simultaneously hold a Foreign Air Carrier Permit and possess an aircraft capable of uninterrupted flights of up to 14 hours.

The first HiSky flight to New York is scheduled for Friday, June 7.

(Photo source: the company)