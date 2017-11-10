Further Tarom delays after rescheduling of flight carrying high-raking Romanian officials

Three flights of the Romanian airline Tarom are set to register delays totaling over three hours on Friday, November 10.

The three flights are delayed after a November 9 flight connecting Bucharest to Brussels could not take off as planned because of a technical malfunction, and was rescheduled for November 10.

Among the passengers of the rescheduled Brussels flight were the Romanian defense minister Mihai Fifor, European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Creţu, several MEPs, and the mayor of Bucharest’s District 5 Daniel Florea. They remained on the plane for about an hour and a half before being informed that their flight will not depart. This was the third flight the airline canceled in one month because of technical malfunctions.

The three November 10 flights that will register delays are the ROT 301/2 Bucharest – Frankfurt – Bucharest, which has an estimated delay of 45 minutes; the ROT 225/6 Bucharest – Prague – Bucharest, which has an estimated delay of one hour and 45 minutes; and the ROT383/4 Bucharest – Paris – Bucharest, which has an estimated delay of one hour. The announcement regarding the delays was made on Tarom’s website.

Throughout this period, passengers will be offered assistance in accordance with EU regulations, the Romanian airline said.

The airline changed four general managers this year. The latest was Ileana Daniela Dragne, appointed interim GM this October for one month.

This year, Tarom estimates losses of RON 206.7 million (EUR 44.9 million), according to its rectified budget. The losses are five times higher than those provided in the initial budget approved by the Government in September. The losses were then estimated at RON 41.2 million (EUR 8.9 million).

[email protected]