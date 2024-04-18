Tarom, Constanta port, Bucharest airport on the investment list discussed by Romania's PM in Qatar

Romania's troubled flag carrier Tarom, the expansion of Constanta port, and a new terminal at Bucharest airport were on the list of investments discussed by prime minister Marcel Ciolacu during his visit to Qatar on April 16-17.

The Romanian state would be interested in selling part of Tarom, which has incurred losses over the past 17 years and has a shrinking fleet. However, the deal has to wait until 2026 after the recovery program, which was notified to the European Commission as part of a state aid scheme, ends.

Emirates Airlines and Qatar Airways are among the interested investors, according to Profit.ro. The state is reportedly ready to give up the majority stake.

"The priority is the Port of Constanta, which has become the most important distribution hub on the Black Sea for Central and Eastern Europe," PM Ciolacu stated.

He said that the government of Romania wants to develop the Port of Constanta so that it could play a key role as a logistics platform and from the perspective of Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction process.

"We need the experience of Qatari companies in terms of port management and operations, as well as the possibility of other infrastructure projects, including the development of the capacity of the Traian Vuia International Airport in Timisoara, the financing of the Comarnic - Brasov highway and the modernization of the Predeal - Brasov railway. We are talking about mature projects that can be carried out in a public-private partnership," declared Marcel Ciolacu.

At the same time, a possible collaboration regarding investments by companies from the United Arab Emirates for a new terminal at Otopeni Airport is also being discussed.

The Qatari investors, met by PM Ciolacu and his team, expressed interest in the concession of a perimeter in the Black Sea to install offshore wind turbines.

A slaughterhouse, the largest in Europe, in Brăila, and a milk powder factory in Ialomita County were also on the list of investments proposed by investors in the Emirates.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)