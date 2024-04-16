Romanian prime minister visits Qatar in search of investments

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu and six ministers are on a working visit to Qatar on April 16-17. The official’s schedule includes discussions about developing investment projects worth EUR 15 billion in Romania.

Ciolacu will remain in Qatar until April 17 and will meet with representatives of the Romanian communities in the country, according to a government press release.

“Qatar is an important trade partner of Romania in the Gulf region, and attracting investments worth EUR 15 billion will contribute to strengthening our economic and political collaboration. We have clear and mature projects for investors from Qatar. The strategic position, the ascending course of the economy, and the opportunities offered by European funds are arguments that support the investment attractiveness of Romania,” Ciolacu said.

Marcel Ciolacu is accompanied on the visit to the Persian Gulf by transport minister Sorin Grindeanu, foreign minister Luminiţa Odobescu, economy minister Ştefan-Radu Oprea, agriculture minister Florin-Ionuţ Barbu, energy minister Sebastian Burduja, digitization minister Bogdan Ivan, the president of Hidroelectrica, Karoly Borbely, and the director of Constanța Port, Mihai Teodorescu.

The Romanian delegation will meet with the prime minister and minister of foreign affairs of Qatar. Together with his counterpart, Marcel Ciolacu will participate in the signing ceremony of bilateral documents.

The head of the Romanian Executive will also have discussions with representatives of the Investment Authority, the state's sovereign investment fund.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)