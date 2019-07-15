Romanian Senate president doesn’t rule out alternative electoral alliance

Călin Popescu Tăriceanu, the president of the Romanian Senate said his party will look at other electoral alliances to support a presidential candidate if their coalition partner, the Social Democrat Party (PSD), would not support a shared candidate, Agerpres reported.

Tăriceanu is also the leader of the Alliance of Liberal and Democrats (ALDE), the junior partner of PSD in the governing coalition.

A possible alliance could be closed with Pro România, the party established by former PM Victor Ponta, Tăriceanu said.

Tăriceanu said he respects the partners in the governing alliance but that PSD- ALDE should show realism and political pragmatism, beyond any vanities.

At the same time, he said once again that he would run in the presidential elections.

“Together with my colleagues, we analyzed this; it would be more useful if this bid had a wider support, meaning if it would be backed by PSD-ALDE, maybe even more. I saw that our colleagues want a strong candidate and, I believe, a shared candidate. If we will not manage to have a shared candidate with PSD, for sure after July 23 we will set up an alliance with chances. Yes, I will see if we can find another formula for an alliance that increases our chances. This could mean Pro România, yes,” Tăriceanu said in a TV show at Antena 3, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

The ALDE leader also spoke of the risk of having USR in the second run of the presidential elections together with the National Liberal Party (PNL), which supports president Klaus Iohannis in his second bid. This would mean having the current governing coalition parties left outside of the second run of the presidential elections. “I wouldn’t minimize this danger, which some in the PSD do not see,” he said.

“My conviction is that if we go with several candidates, than the risks of not making it into the second run is very high and the separate bid, if we decide for this, could bring a certain state of tension in the campaign. I do not think it would leave the coalition stronger after the presidential elections,” Tăriceanu went on.

Romanian PM Viorica Dăncilă, the leader of PSD, said last week she was ready to run in the presidential elections if the party asks her to. PSD is considering their own candidate, a shared candidate with ALDE, or supporting someone from outside the party.

Several other PSD members would like to try a presidential bid, among them PSD executive president and finance minister Eugen Teodorovici, PSD secretary general Mihai Fifor, deputy Liviu Pleșoianu and senator Șerban Nicolae.

(Photo: Călin Popescu Tăriceanu Facebook Page)

