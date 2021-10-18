Romanian tech startup Tailent partners Winsig to enter the Portuguese market

Romanian Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions provider Tailent announced that it entered the Portuguese market through a partnership with integrated management solutions provider Winsig.

Winsig is a company with over ten years of experience in business software solutions across Western Europe. Thus, with an extensive client base in Europe, Africa and South America, the solutions provider will help Tailent expand to a broader portfolio of customers. Moreover, Tailent will bring affordable RPA solutions for Winsig customers in areas like Finance & Accounting, HR, Logistics & Distribution, and Retail.

“We’ve partnered with Tailent to bring an industry innovative robotic process automation tool to our customers all around the globe. Tailent Automation Platform will allow them more time to focus on their core businesses and help increase data accuracy. With the help of RPA solutions, more and more employees will have more time for creative and added value activities, letting the robots take care of routine and redundant operations," said Nuno Archer, Winsig CEO.

“This new alliance will offer us the opportunity to further democratize the access of all companies to RPA solutions at affordable prices and brings our innovative turnkey solutions in new markets all around the globe,” said Mario Popescu, Tailent CEO.

RPA is an industry that has accelerated strongly in recent years on a global scale, and Romania has become an essential global provider of solutions based on this technology. In this context, Tailent expanded globally at an accelerated pace in 2020 and 2021, entering new markets in Europe, Central and South America, the USA and Asia through strategic alliances.

The Romanian startup’s solutions are used in companies all around the globe from industries such as hospitality, professional services, manufacturing, public institutions.

Tailent is currently in the process of expanding both locally and internationally by entering new strategic markets. In September, it brought in two key executives with extensive international experience: Laurent Binetti as Board Advisor for Strategy and Dragoș Mateescu as Head of Business Development.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(PHoto source: the company)