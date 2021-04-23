Major fast-food chains keep expanding in Romania

The first Taco Bell restaurant in Iasi, northeastern Romania, opened on April 22 within Palas Mall, thus reconfirming the brand’s objective of nationwide expansion.

It is the 12th restaurant in the Taco Bell Romania portfolio, operated by Sphera Franchise Group (SFG), a company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Over the almost four years since its launch on the Romanian market, the Taco Bell chain has covered first-tier cities Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Sibiu, Timișoara, Ploiești, Constanța, Brașov, and recently, Iasi.

Sphera’s rival, Polish AmRest, is also close to opening a new Burger King restaurant in downtown Bucharest, in Victoriei Square, after it opened another one in the eastern part of the capital city (Berceni) last September. The restaurant in Victoriei Square will be the first to open in 2021 and the seventh in Bucharest.

(Photo source: the company)