Romanian pavers producer Symmetrica to build EUR 6 mln PV parks for its factories

Romanian pavers maker Symmetrica said it would invest over EUR 6 million in developing photovoltaic (PV) parks at eight of its factories. The investment, set to be carried out by the end of the year, will help the producer cover most of these plants’ electricity consumption.

On the list are the factories in Verești - both the one intended for the production of pavers and Symmetrica Tech, as well as those in Solca, Doaga, Arad, Bolintin Deal, and Podul Iloaiei. In fact, the Symmetrica Tech factory in Verești already has the advantages of the photovoltaic park because the works have been completed, and the system is fully functional. The new unit to be inaugurated this year near Constanța will also have such a system installed.

Each solar park will cover approximately 10,000 square meters, will have an installed power of 520/h KW, and will be able to produce around 620,000 kWh of clean electricity per year. In total, all 8 locations will add up to around 10,000 solar panels installed.

“Our estimates show that we will recover the investment in the next 4 years, at the current price of energy,” said Sebastian Bobu, executive director of Symmetrica.

In addition to the financial and energy benefits, each completed solar park has a positive environmental impact. The company said it will reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 270,000 kg per year, equivalent to more than 13,000 trees planted.

Symmetrica also obtained the status of prosumer, meaning it can deliver to the network the energy produced by its system and left unused.

(Photo source: Symmetrica)