CTP and Enel X install 1.5 MW PV power station at industrial park in western Bucharest

CTP, a leading owner and developer of industrial and logistics space in Romania, announced the installation of a 1.5 MW photovoltaic (PV) power station at the CTPark Bucharest industrial park in western Bucharest.

The plant will be developed by Enel X Romania and comprises approximately 3,700 rooftop panels that will provide an average annual production of 2,100 MWh, with priority distribution to the tenants.

“We are the first real estate developer with an already operational rooftop PV station in Romania. After the plug-in of our first PV installation at CTPark Bucharest West, we are now constructing a new one, this time at CTPark Bucharest. We are matching our investments with the consumption needs of our customers and are starting with a 1.5 MW installation on the roof of the BUCH 10 building,” said Ana Dumitrache, Country Head, CTP Romania.

Located 13 km from Bucharest on the A1 motorway, CTPark Bucharest is the closest CTP park to the Romanian capital. It is home to a diverse range of tenants, from artisan coffee roasters and printers to distributors of agricultural machinery, hardware, cooling and heating systems, roofing, online distributors of cosmetics and medical devices, and even manufacturers of rainwater harvesting systems and plasterboard profiles.

About a year ago, CTP announced the construction and installation of its first photovoltaic station in Romania on the rooftops of buildings at its CTPark Bucharest West industrial park, located 23 km from the capital on the A1 motorway.

In Romania, CTP owns class A warehouses spanning a total area of more than 2.3 million sqm in 15 cities, namely Arad, Brasov, Bucharest, Caransebeș, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Deva, Oradea, Pitesti, Sibiu, Targu Mures, Timisoara, Turda, Ineu, and Salonta.

