Survey finds 70% of Romanians supplement their income with a second job

A recent survey conducted by online recruiting platform eJobs found that 70% of Romanians need to supplement their long-term income with a second job.

The survey asked respondents about their work-life, focusing on whether they have chosen to dedicate their working hours solely to their main occupation, or have opted for secondary jobs.

Most of the respondents said they need a secondary source of income, and 40% of those surveyed said that if one of their two jobs would bring them a sufficient salary for their monthly financial needs, they would quit the second job.

Coping with the demands of two different jobs is difficult, and only 13% of respondents said that they have two full-time jobs, while 72% of respondents said that they combine their full-time occupation with a part-time job. An additional 9% said that they have one occupation Monday through Friday, and then a different one on weekends, and 6% said they were working two part-time jobs.

According to the survey, Romanians are not secretive about being simultaneously employed in two different places. Half of the respondents said that both of their employers knew about the other job, 23% said that only one of their employers had been informed about their second job, and 21% preferred to not disclose this information to either employer.

When asked what they find most difficult about having two jobs, 6 in 10 said that maintaining a work-life balance is the biggest challenge, while 10% said that it is hard for them to perform well in both jobs.

Almost a quarter said they would quit if they ended up feeling burnt out or if they could no longer maintain a healthy balance between life and work.

Asked about how feasible it is to work this way long-term, respondents’ opinions were split 50-50, with nearly half of all respondents saying that they think they would be able to hold down two jobs in the long term, and a little over half claiming they would not be able to keep it up for more than a year.

As for age, the highest number of respondents are somewhere between 36 and 45 years old (33.8%); 28.9% are aged 26-35; 21.8% are aged 46-55; 8% are over 55, and only 7.4% are in the 19-25% age group.

The survey was carried out in July on a sample of 1,200 respondents.

(Photo source: Andrey Popov | Dreamstime.com)