Ukrainian job marketplace for freelance programmers launches in Romania

Lemon.io, a Ukrainian job marketplace for freelance programmers that currently collaborates with 540+ freelancers from over 26 countries, was launched in Romania. The startup said it plans to recruit 100+ IT specialists from the local market to work remotely on projects for startups in Silicon Valley, in addition to the 60+ Romanians the company has already co-opted over the last few months.

According to its press release, Lemon.io entered Romania and Poland to extend its talent pool and reach the goal of USD 20 million in revenue this year. In 2021, the company founded by Aleksandr Volodarsky, Vasyl Dzesa and Anvar Azizov had a turnover of almost USD 7 million.

The Ukrainian startup aims to become the primary source of income for 1,000 developers by the end of the year. Currently, it collaborates with more than 540 freelancers from over 26 countries.

“We have turned to IT specialists in Eastern Europe because they are globally recognized for their expertise and dedication. Because this region is already offering the highest quality services to many companies in the United States and Western Europe, it has often been called an offshore software development paradise,” said Aleksandr Volodarsky, CEO and co-founder of Lemon.io.

“Ukraine, Romania, and Poland are in the top 10 Eastern European countries in terms of the best IT services. In addition, their specialists can communicate in English at an advanced level. Thus, for us, it was natural to turn our attention to Romanian IT professionals,” he added.

According to him, the startup is already collaborating fully remotely with 61 local IT specialists from Bucharest, Iasi and Cluj and is looking for another 100. The company recruits both full-time and part-time freelancers (minimum of 20 hours of work per week). A programmer using Lemon can earn from USD 25 to USD 60 per hour or even more, and the payment is made twice a month.

Most in-demand IT technology skills at Lemon.io are: React, Node, Python, Vue.js, Ruby, Typescript, React Native, Angular, Flutter, Data Science, and DevOps.

Since February, Lemon.io donates almost all its profits to the Ukrainian army to support its country in winning the war.

(Photo source: Pichsakul Promrungsee/Dreamstime.com)