Survey: Romanians worry about inflation, energy crisis

A total of 73% of Romanians expect a significant economic crisis in the coming period, a survey carried out by Avangarde at the request of news platform G4Media.ro showed.

A total of 50% of those surveyed are worried about inflation, 17% about the energy crisis provoked by Russia, 15% about a food crisis, and 10% about an increase in the value of their bank installments, the survey showed.

Of those surveyed, 67% said they cut back on consumption because of inflation, with fewer purchases of food (21%), household goods (18%), and clothing (14%).

Among those who use gas heating, 36% said they are considering investing in alternative heating systems for fear of an increase in the gas bills, while 68% of those surveyed said they invested or would invest in reducing their overall electricity consumption – using more efficient equipment, LED light bulbs, fewer lights left on in the household.

At the same time, 38% expect Russia to completely cut the gas supply to Europe this winter, while 26% don’t expect this to happen.

A total of 39% of those surveyed believe Romania’s reserves will help the country avoid an energy crisis this winter, while 26% are not convinced of this.

Furthermore, 32% expect property prices to increase, while 28% believe they will stay the same.

