From Suceava to Las Vegas: ASSIST Software attends CES 2024

News from Companies

ASSIST Software brought quality Romanian software solutions to the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. CES is one of the most visited tech fairs focusing on consumer electronics. Innovative software engineers worldwide go there to showcase their ideas to a rapidly changing professional landscape.

Custom software solutions and solid expertise

Attendees can find the Romanian software company at the Venetian Expo in Hall D if they wish to get a glimpse of what the Suceava-based company offers. As one of the most important tech suppliers, Romania continues to attract business all over the world for its skilled engineers and competitive prices.

The internationally recognized programmers working at ASSIST Software are the driving force of a company with a 31-year experience in technology. They have made a name for themselves for being knowledgeable team members with a can-do attitude in any project they undertake.

The way ASSIST Software addresses international collaborations attracts attention

However, working with the Romanian company is more straightforward than it might seem, even with the time zone difference to account for. CES attendees can use this opportunity to discover more about the flexible collaboration models the company has set in place precisely to accommodate both partners and employees.

"When you have a team of 400 people and provide services globally, you must establish adaptable collaboration models. Some projects we're working on have assigned a massive, dedicated team, while others are based on team augmentation, where we work with the client's framework. I think people are always pleasantly surprised by how adaptable we are as a team and how much we truly care about delivering quality in whatever shape or form," says Andrei Ungurean, Head of Business Operations, when asked about what makes ASSIST Software unique among the plethora of CES attendees.

More than code writers

However, not only ASSIST Software's skill holds people off at the Romania IT stand. Remarkable abilities and vast knowledge of technology spark in-depth conversations about code, best practices, and the best technologies to work within specific areas.

Until now, ASSIST Software has distinguished itself through successful collaborations in medical, educational, sports, financial, and retail fields. Thus, the company's portfolio today includes hundreds of projects of various sizes that have helped create a vast catalog of technologies with which these Romanian programmers work at international standards.

"Being at CES allows us to see what consumer electronics will look like, but it also gives us a glimpse into the most popular technologies of the year. It's great to know what the market is after because innovation is truly disruptive when addressing real issues and trends people deal with daily," says Alexandru Boca, ASSIST Software's Head of Mobile Technologies.

Embedded software engineering and custom hardware

This year, as ASSIST Software is starting the year by attending a conference where electronics are the focus, the team has revealed some of the past embedded software engineering it has worked on. Most recently, ASSIST Software partnered with high-end audio manufacturers and has been working hard with them to elevate their internationally acclaimed products.

AudioByte is one of the companies ASSIST Software partnered with and for whom the software company has developed embedded systems to great success. AudioByte is also present at CES, where people can see one of their most recently launched audio products.

Why ASSIST Software?

Undoubtedly, CES is one of the most important fairs in the whole world and is also called the testing ground for revolutionary technologies proposed by global innovators. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES is the only trade show that showcases the entire tech landscape in one event. The most popular technologies in 2024 are from areas such as the Internet of Things (IoT), digital health, artificial intelligence (AI), and augmented reality (AR). Thus, ASSIST Software easily fits in as an exhibitor and stands out as a reliable partner.

*This is a Press release.