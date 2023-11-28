Society

Study: Almost half of Romanias prefer to watch parades on TV during National Day

29 November 2023

Around 41% of Romanians prefer to watch parades and events on TV during Romania’s National Day (December 1), according to a study by Cult Research.

The study aimed to understand how Romanians celebrate their National Day and which aspects of the holiday are most important. According to the research, most Romanians (41%) prefer to watch parades and events on TV, while 30% choose to participate in events in their area.

“Our research offers a realistic look at how Romanians celebrate National Day. Generational differences are relevant in the degree of public activism of demographic categories. Younger generations actively seek involvement in community events, indicating a strong desire for connection and engagement. These results can help shape future celebrations into more inclusive and attractive ones for all audiences,” said Paul Acatrini, managing partner and research director of Cult Research.

Unlike younger Romanians, 55- to 64-year-olds were more inclined to watch parades and events on TV, reflecting a preference for the comfort of their homes while maintaining a connection to national events. 

The analysis also reveals that men are more likely than women to participate in official local events. Parents are also more likely to attend these events than those without children, while people without children are more likely to watch parades and demonstrations on TV.

The study also highlighted the symbolic aspects Romanians associate with the National Day. Spending time with family emerged as an essential aspect for 35% of Romanians, closely followed by the opportunity to reflect on the nation’s history and its significance (32%) and honoring heroes and historical figures (32%).

In addition, 25% of respondents emphasized the importance of participating in local events organized on this occasion, while 14% considered celebrating the day with traditional Romanian food more critical. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)

Around 41% of Romanians prefer to watch parades and events on TV during Romania’s National Day (December 1), according to a study by Cult Research.

The study aimed to understand how Romanians celebrate their National Day and which aspects of the holiday are most important. According to the research, most Romanians (41%) prefer to watch parades and events on TV, while 30% choose to participate in events in their area.

“Our research offers a realistic look at how Romanians celebrate National Day. Generational differences are relevant in the degree of public activism of demographic categories. Younger generations actively seek involvement in community events, indicating a strong desire for connection and engagement. These results can help shape future celebrations into more inclusive and attractive ones for all audiences,” said Paul Acatrini, managing partner and research director of Cult Research.

Unlike younger Romanians, 55- to 64-year-olds were more inclined to watch parades and events on TV, reflecting a preference for the comfort of their homes while maintaining a connection to national events. 

The analysis also reveals that men are more likely than women to participate in official local events. Parents are also more likely to attend these events than those without children, while people without children are more likely to watch parades and demonstrations on TV.

The study also highlighted the symbolic aspects Romanians associate with the National Day. Spending time with family emerged as an essential aspect for 35% of Romanians, closely followed by the opportunity to reflect on the nation’s history and its significance (32%) and honoring heroes and historical figures (32%).

In addition, 25% of respondents emphasized the importance of participating in local events organized on this occasion, while 14% considered celebrating the day with traditional Romanian food more critical. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)

Normal
 

