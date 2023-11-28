Romanian films to stream on Netflix during the National Day holiday

Romanian productions, internationally awarded films, comedies, or dramas can be watched on Netflix during the December 1 holiday - when Romania celebrates its National Day. "I Don't Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians," "Miami Bici," "Team Building," "Graduation," "Metronome," "Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc" are among the Romanian titles that can be seen on Netflix these days, according to News.ro.

“Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc/Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn” follows a teacher struggling to defend her career after a personal video becomes public on the internet. Directed and written by Radu Jude, the film is produced by Ada Solomon, co-produced by Adrien Chef, Ankica Juric Tilic, Jiri Konecny, Paul Thiltges, and starring Katia Pascariu, Claudia Ieremia, Nicodim Ungureanu, Olimpia Mălai, Andi Vasluianu, and Alexandru Potocean.

"Aventura Strigaţi Ura!" shows pop stars and partners, Speak and Ştefania, traveling the world in search of beauty and splendor, overcoming obstacles that arise in their adventures. It is created by Ştefan Sprianu, Cristina Ştefania Codreanu, and starring Ştefan Sprianu, Cristina Ştefania Codreanu.

Cristian Mungiu's award-winning film "4 Luni, 3 Saptamani si 2 Zile/4 Months, 3 Weeks, and 2 Days" shows the reality of the last years of the communist regime in Romania. The movie follows a student as she attempts to have an abortion, illegal in Ceauşescu's era.

Radu Jude's "I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians" follows a theater director as he prepares a staging of the Odessa massacre from 1941 but faces numerous efforts to censor the play.

Other movies available on Netflix in Romania:

"Police, Adjective" - A policeman unintentionally becomes an accomplice to a murder, and now he must decide whether to take a stand against the corruption plaguing his city.

"Child's Pose" - After her son, Barbu, kills a child with a car, Cornelia, a wealthy Romanian, tries to get rid of the problem with strategically placed sums of money.

"Miami Bici" - Two friends escape the harsh winter in Romania and try to find work in Miami Beach, but they encounter problems after their new boss turns out to be a mobster.

"Taxi Drivers" - Two taxi drivers working the night shift in bustling Bucharest encounter all sorts of talkative, eccentric, and sometimes dangerous customers.

"Team Building" - Emil is promoted to lead a team that will be replaced by artificial intelligence and convinces his boss to save their jobs if they win the team-building cup.

"#SELFIE69" - After a painful breakup, three party-loving friends make a bet: who will get married first in just two days?

"Adela" - The lives of two sisters take divergent paths when one discovers she is the daughter of a media mogul, and the other steals her identity.

"Ana, Mon Amour" - Students Ana and Toma live a love story, and Toma is there for her when Ana has panic attacks. But as her condition improves, he goes downhill.

"Hello! How Are You?" - Temptation beckons at every turn, and after 20 years, their marriage has lost its spark. A couple rediscovers passion in a less conventional way.

"Metronome" - In 1972 Romania, a girl goes to a party to listen to a forbidden radio show and discovers sexual freedom, but everything turns into a dictatorial nightmare.

"6.9 on the Richter Scale" - A depressed wife, a complicated role in the theater, and an obsession with earthquakes weren't enough. Now he has to deal with his estranged father, who shows up unexpectedly.

"Graduation" - A father faces a moral dilemma in choosing what is best for his daughter, who is about to graduate from high school and is brutally attacked before an important exam.

"Poppy Field" - Juggling between personal and professional life, a police officer finds himself in the middle of a protest during a screening of an LGBTQ+ film.

(Photo source: Bekir Ugur Photography | Dreamstime.com)