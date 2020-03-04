Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 09:15
Social
Study: Number of Covid-19 cases in Romania is less than a fifth of people with symptoms
03 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In Romania, between 8.9% and 17% of people with Covid-19 infection symptoms are confirmed and reported, according to updated estimates released by the Mathematical Modeling Center for Infectious Diseases (CMMID) in the United Kingdom and published on the Github platform, local Edupedu.ro reported.

The figure places the country low in a global ranking, but countries like the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and France fare even worse with under 9% of the people with symptoms reported as confirmed Covid-19 cases, at the best.

Among the countries where the number of cases reported represent a higher share of all the people who may actually have the symptoms are South Korea (over 50%) and Germany (over 40%). China is estimated to have reported 30%-40% of the patients with symptoms.

The CMMID research evaluates the level of underreporting of symptomatic cases on a global level, through a study that is ongoing for more than 10 days, but which has not yet been verified by experts in the field.

CMMID, part of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, is made up of epidemiologists, mathematicians, economists, statisticians and clinicians.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 09:15
Social
Study: Number of Covid-19 cases in Romania is less than a fifth of people with symptoms
03 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In Romania, between 8.9% and 17% of people with Covid-19 infection symptoms are confirmed and reported, according to updated estimates released by the Mathematical Modeling Center for Infectious Diseases (CMMID) in the United Kingdom and published on the Github platform, local Edupedu.ro reported.

The figure places the country low in a global ranking, but countries like the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and France fare even worse with under 9% of the people with symptoms reported as confirmed Covid-19 cases, at the best.

Among the countries where the number of cases reported represent a higher share of all the people who may actually have the symptoms are South Korea (over 50%) and Germany (over 40%). China is estimated to have reported 30%-40% of the patients with symptoms.

The CMMID research evaluates the level of underreporting of symptomatic cases on a global level, through a study that is ongoing for more than 10 days, but which has not yet been verified by experts in the field.

CMMID, part of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, is made up of epidemiologists, mathematicians, economists, statisticians and clinicians.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

02 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Patients at Suceava County Hospital, released at midnight, without being tested for Covid-19, according to media reports
02 April 2020
Entertainment
Romanian song of the day: Smiley launches musical tribute to heroes in #FrontLine
02 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: New management of Suceava County Hospital resigns as 200 doctors and nurses infected
02 April 2020
Social
United against the coronavirus: Romanian companies donate millions for hospitals
01 April 2020
Social
Life in a quarantined Romanian city: Video showing Suceava in the first day of Covid-19 lockdown goes viral
01 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: 27 confirmed infection cases at one of the largest hospitals in Bucharest
31 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: The city with most Covid-19 cases in Romania placed under lockdown
29 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities increase penalties for those who don’t respect Covid-19 restrictions