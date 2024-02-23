Study: Average broadband speed in Romania reaches 257 Mb/s, Orange dominates mobile

A nPerf study carried out exclusively by end customers revealed that the average broadband internet download speed in Romania reaches 257 Mb/s, above the one in countries like Germany or Austria. The same study crowned Orange as the undisputed leader of the mobile generations, including 5G.

The study, conducted by French company nPerf, compiled tests carried out by 53,428 end customers, making it one of the largest crowdsourced studies in the country. The overall results take into account all fixed technologies available in the country (ADSL, cable, fiber optic, etc.).

Orange (288 Mb/s) was identified as providing the fastest fixed download speeds in Romania. This speed is a measure of the amount of data received from the nPerf server in one second. Higher values indicate faster connections.

The average fixed download speed in Romania (257 Mb/s) surpassed that of countries such as Germany (113 Mb/s), Austria (107 Mb/s), or Bulgaria (82 Mb/s). Download speeds above 25 Mb/s are classified as excellent, allowing activities such as 4K video streaming.

“The Romanian mobile market demonstrates a dynamic competitive landscape where ISPs are rigorously evaluated based on their performance metrics,” the study noted.

Digi achieved the best latency (16 ms). Latency describes how responsive a connection is. Lower latency translates into a more immediate interaction with content.

Digi also offered the fastest upload speed (234 Mb/s). Upload speeds above 10 Mb/s are classified as excellent, allowing subscribers to easily upload HD videos to the Internet.

Orange was the fastest fiber optic operator (521 Mb/s). This analysis is based on 31,370 tests performed in the free nPerf Speed Test app, available on iOS and Android.

Orange (178 Mb/s) was also identified as providing the fastest mobile download speeds in Romania. The company also offered the best mobile video streaming experience (86%). The purpose of the streaming test is to measure the quality of watching videos on the world's most popular streaming platform: YouTube.

Orange (65.5%, equivalent to an average page loading time of 3.4 seconds), Vodafone (65.5%), and Telekom (65%) emerged as leading providers for web browsing. Scores between 50% and 75% are suitable for general browsing.

“Analysis of the Romanian mobile market reveals that Orange is the undisputed leader for all mobile generations (2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G), setting the standard with unrivaled download and upload speeds, as well as browsing experiences and exceptional streaming. Vodafone and Digi offer competitive services with balanced performance across all parameters, while Telekom demonstrates a willingness to improve,” the study concluded.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rawpixelimages | Dreamstime.com)