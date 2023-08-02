Society

Eurostat: One in ten Romanians can’t afford internet

02 August 2023

About 2.4% of the European Union population could not afford an Internet connection in 2022, the share being higher, 7.6%, among the population at risk of poverty, according to data released by Eurostat.

Among the member states, Romania and Bulgaria are the countries where 9.1% and 8.1% of the population, respectively, could not afford an Internet connection in 2022, unlike Finland and Luxembourg, where only 0.3% and 0.4% of the total population, respectively, faced a similar problem.

Also, the difference between the total population and the population at risk of poverty in terms of the ability to afford an internet connection was visible in 2022 in all EU member states.

The highest percentage of people at risk of poverty and unable to afford an Internet connection was registered in Romania (25%), followed by Bulgaria (20.5%) and Hungary (16.5%).

At the opposite end, the lowest shares were recorded in Denmark and Finland (both 1%), followed by Cyprus and Luxembourg (both 1.5%).

(Photo: Urby86/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

