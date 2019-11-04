Strike at Electrolux plant in Romania gets international exposure

Workers’ trade unions from several countries have expressed support for the 400 workers at the Electrolux oven plant in NV Romania, who entered their sixth week of strike upon demanding RON 350 (EUR 73) monthly pay rise, the leader of the Samus trade union at the Romanian plant Sorin Faur announced on April 10, local Agerpres reported.

The foreign trade unions have reportedly approached the plant’s management. The plant’s managers said in a press release that they already pay among the highest compensation packages in the region.

“We are not giving up. As regards those messages from peer trade unions, they are still coming. Yesterday, a petition was drafted to be signed by trade unions and sent to the group’s top management in Stockholm. In the morning, I saw it was signed by trade unions from Turkey, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Poland and there are more and more others. The IndustriALL Europa Federation has drafted this petition, as IndustriALL Global has also taken over the initiative and is a global industry federation with 500 millions of trade unionists in Europe, America, and Australia,” said Sorin Faur in a meeting with the factory workers.

(Photo source: Wikimedia Commons, Panoramio.com, Credit: Szemes Elek)