Romanian tenor Ștefan von Korch joins 60 musicians for international tour in China this summer

12 July 2023

Tenor Ștefan von Korch accepted the invitation of Spanish orchestra Reino de Aragón to join an international group of musicians who will tour China this summer, passing through no less than 27 cities. He will be the only Romanian soloist in the music project that brings together over 60 musicians under the baton of the renowned conductor Ricardo Casero.

The China Tour 2023 will run from July 18 to September 4 and cross the Asian country from north to south. The musicians will perform on major stages at Chongqing Grand Theatre, Zhuhai Opera House, Nanjing Poly Grand Theatre, Shengyang Grand Theatre, Shanxi Poly Grand Theatre, and more.

Co-producer China Poly Theater Group expects the tour to attract an audience of over 170 million spectators.

"I feel honored to be one of the European messengers of the lyrical repertoire on Asian soil. I am grateful for the opportunity to perform under the musical direction of the conductor Ricardo Casero, a name renowned worldwide. And I'm glad to be with the Reino De Aragón Orchestra, appreciated in Spain and the world, in this journey," Ștefan von Korch said, quoted in the press release.

Three other acclaimed soloists on the stages of opera and operetta theaters in Spain will take part in the China tour, namely Federica di Trapani - soprano, Marta Heras - soprano and David Esteban - tenor.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR)

1

