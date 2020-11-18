Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 08:25
Business

EBRD extends EUR 10 mln loan to Romania’s leading agricultural inputs distributor

18 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will extend a EUR 10 million loan to Romania's leading distributor of agricultural inputs, Agricover, to help it meet growing working capital needs.

Agricover supplies plant protection and nutrition products, certified seeds, fuel, and innovative agricultural solutions to Romanian farmers.

The new loan will provide additional working capital as the company prepares to bolster its growth strategy to address the needs of small and medium farms facing challenging economic conditions. The funds will also enable Agricover to expand further, including into more remote regions of Romania, and continue enhancing its corporate governance for socially responsible and sustainable economic development.

The company is a subsidiary of Agricover Holding, a major player in the Romanian agribusiness sector, where the EBRD has been a shareholder since 2017. In recent years, the EBRD has also extended loans worth EUR 20 million to the group's financial division - Agricover Credit IFN, which provides loans to local farmers.

Agricover Holding recently announced plans to draw EUR 40 million through a bond issue on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 08:09
09 November 2020
Business
RO agri group Agricover to launch EUR 40 mln bonds
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 08:25
Business

EBRD extends EUR 10 mln loan to Romania’s leading agricultural inputs distributor

18 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will extend a EUR 10 million loan to Romania's leading distributor of agricultural inputs, Agricover, to help it meet growing working capital needs.

Agricover supplies plant protection and nutrition products, certified seeds, fuel, and innovative agricultural solutions to Romanian farmers.

The new loan will provide additional working capital as the company prepares to bolster its growth strategy to address the needs of small and medium farms facing challenging economic conditions. The funds will also enable Agricover to expand further, including into more remote regions of Romania, and continue enhancing its corporate governance for socially responsible and sustainable economic development.

The company is a subsidiary of Agricover Holding, a major player in the Romanian agribusiness sector, where the EBRD has been a shareholder since 2017. In recent years, the EBRD has also extended loans worth EUR 20 million to the group's financial division - Agricover Credit IFN, which provides loans to local farmers.

Agricover Holding recently announced plans to draw EUR 40 million through a bond issue on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 08:09
09 November 2020
Business
RO agri group Agricover to launch EUR 40 mln bonds
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

17 November 2020
Travel
Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021
17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated
10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains
10 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad - Stefan Kranzdorf (Israel): If it weren't for corona, I would spend a month crisscrossing the country