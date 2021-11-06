Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 06/11/2021 - 13:11
Bucharest public transport company introduces new payment app

11 June 2021
The Bucharest Transport Company (STB), the operator of the overground public transport in the city, launched the 24Pay app. It allows users to pay for trips after adding a card to the app.  

The app can be downloaded from the Google Play store, the App Store, and the App Galery, or by scanning the QR code displayed inside the public transportation vehicles. 

The users who own trips purchased using the previous BPay app can use them until the expiration date. Afterwards, payment will only be made through the 24Pay app, STB explained.

STB currently offers several purchase and payment methods for trips, including an online platform for recharging individual travel cards and SMS payments.

Bucharest public transport company ponders charging higher fares

(Photo: Societatea de Transport București - STB SA Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

