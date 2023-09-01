Romania’s Innovators for Children accelerator selects 11 startups for 2023 edition

Innovators for Children, the acceleration program dedicated to developing and implementing tech solutions that improve the lives of children and youth, selected 11 startups for this year's edition. The program ends with the Pitch Day on October 26.

From the 74 applications registered, 11 innovative startups were selected to enter an acceleration process to develop their proposed solutions. They will benefit from two months of dedicated workshops, mentoring meetings, access to the Innovators for Children community, and opportunities to interact with organizations and businesses in the field.

The winners selected during the Pitch Day at the end of October will also benefit from a support program in developing their solution, but also from a non-refundable funding of EUR 5000 and a media campaign.

The 11 participating startups are Ajutor Junior - a platform that combines learning and training for children in the world of medical education; the educational game BeCOME; ColabMe - the app that simulates equipment in biology, physics and chemistry labs, following the school curriculum in a collaborative adventure game; Creative Code Community - an educational project with a STEM profile dedicated to children; furniture and decorations startup Foldo; Habitmon - a game for ADHD warriors; book collection platform Jocul Undelor; Minodora - which develops an intelligent solution for monitoring children with special needs; musical education startup Muzitech Pass; Rutinel - an interactive calendar for children; and The Green Postman - an online sustainable and environmental education platform dedicated to children between 5-14 years old.

The judging criteria focused on the impact potential of the proposed solution, the customer attraction strategy, long-term financial and technological feasibility, the team's ability to implement the project, and the degree of product innovation.

The first edition of Innovators for Children took place in 2019. In the four editions organized so far, 15 projects designated as winners were supported through the program's resources and received a total funding of EUR 251,000. In total, 44 startups went through the accelerator, benefiting from 200+ hours of mentoring and training.

(Photo source: the organizers)