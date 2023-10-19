Startup Wise Guys business accelerator offers EUR 120,000 funding for sustainable startups

Startups focused on sustainability can participate in the business accelerator program offered by Startup Wise Guys, with funding of up to EUR 120,000 available, according to the Startup Wise Guys website. The program is also available for Romanian startups.

The 10 startups chosen for the program will have access to funding of up to EUR 120,000 (EUR 85,000 in cash + EUR 35,000 as part of the program), with the possibility of expanding funding up to EUR 250,000, according to Economedia.ro.

Startups will participate in workshops and masterclasses conducted by industry experts on specialized topics, such as product development, fundraising, technological solutions, pitching, and marketing strategies. They will also have access to a vast network of individuals who will assist them in mentorship sessions, with a community of over 350 mentors, over 200 investors, and the opportunity to collaborate with over 600 other founders in the field.

Interested parties can apply until January 18, 2024, and the program is set to begin in February 2024. The business accelerator for sustainable startups will run for a four-month period.

Startups from any country can participate in this program, as some modules are conducted online, while others are in-person. Entrepreneurs will need to attend the two-week in-person program in Copenhagen, Denmark. There will be three in-person modules within the program, each lasting two to three weeks, which means entrepreneurs may need to be in Copenhagen for a total of 6-8 weeks during the entire program.

The acceleration program is open to teams that meet one or more of the following criteria: early-stage B2B sustainability startups working in climate-smart agriculture, regenerative agriculture, circular economy, waste circular management, and sustainable land management.

After submitting the application to Dealum, an eligibility check is conducted, which may take up to 2 weeks. If the application meets the program's criteria, entrepreneurs will receive additional questions and will be invited to pitch day to present their business to the general partners and the Startup Wise Guys team.

Pitch day is an internal event for evaluating business ideas and meeting with the founders. After this stage, it will be determined which startups will proceed to the Due Diligence phase (technical call, CEO call, partner/expert call, and negotiation call), who will be accepted into the Wise Guys Pre-accelerator, who will be rejected, and who will remain in contact. After successfully passing the due diligence process, the startup is invited to the selection Bootcamp, where the first 10-12 startups for the acceleration program will be chosen.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Artur Szczybylo | Dreamstime.com)